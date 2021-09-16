Schools in Assam for Class X To Reopen from Sept 20: Cabinet

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to reopen schools for Classes X from September 20, announced Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The Education Minister said that every class will be conducted with 30 students and if there will be more students than the number of classes should be increased. “The classes should be sanitized before it starts. The other classes will also be started phase wise,” Pegu said.

He further stated that the syllabus of Class X will be reduced by 40%.

The other decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting are:

State holiday declared for Karam Puja on September 17

Rs. 98 crores have been released for Water Resource department

The license fee has been exempted within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) areas for Rickshaw and push-cart. They don’t have to visit office for license as they will get their license online

2479 rhino horns will be destroyed by consigning them to flames in public out of the 2623 horns present in the treasury. 50 horns will be reserved for cases

98 Rhino horns will be preserved in Kaziranga

