Schools In Delhi Reopen For Classes 9 To 12

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Schools in Delhi have reopened for students of 9 to 12 standards after almost one and half years with COVID-19 protocols in place.

In March 2020, the schools were ordered to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent DDMA order, colleges, universities and coaching institutes along with schools in Delhi were allowed to reopen in a phased manner and following certain Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) from September 1.

Delhi Deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, announced that schools will follow a “blended mode” of online and offline classes to ensure that those who are at home do not miss out on their studies.

He also said that students will not be forced to attend schools and consent of parents will be mandatory. If they don’t allow, students won’t be forced or considered absent.

Schools were reopened for classes 9 to 11 in Delhi on February 5 this year but were again shut on April 9 after spike in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

