SDFK Chief Neutralised In Manipur

In a joint operation carried out by Manipur police and 31 Assam Rifles neutralized a self-styled commander-in-chief of the banned militant out Socialist Democratic Front of Kukiland (SDFK) in Churachandpur district.

Besides, his bodyguard was also arrested on Friday.

As per reports, acting on tip-offs both the teams traced the SDKF chief and his accomplice in Khominthang village in New Lamka. The firing started around 2 am when security personnel surrounded a house where the insurgent was reported to be hiding. The suspects fired at the police team.

A police statement said, “security teams entered the house after the firing stopped and found a person lying dead”. He was identified as Letminthang Haokip alias Boithang. Lunkhosei Chongloi, who is said to be the bodyguard of Boithang, was found injured and was sent to Imphal.