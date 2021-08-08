Security Beefed Up At Delhi Airport After Bomb Scare Linked To Al Qaeda

In an alarming incident, security has been increased at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after Delhi Police received a bomb threat email cautioning on terrorist outfit Al Qaeda planning for an attack on the airport.

As per an official statement by the airport, “after investigation the threat was found “non-specific” and Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport”.

“However, an extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have enhanced at IGI Airport,” the statement said.

“On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri’s wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the Bomb on IGI in 1-3 days,” it added.

“On examination of the threat mail, Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) found that a similar threat message was received in the recent past with the same names of the couple and on the similar language of the threat,” ANI reported.

The anti-sabotage check was carried at all terminals of IGI Airport, access control, vehicle checking at entry nakas and patrolling of the AOR were intensified. BTAC was also convened, the report noted.

