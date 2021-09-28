NationalTop Stories

Serum Institute gets the nod to include 7-11 Year-olds in vaccine trials

By Pratidin Bureau

Vaccine producer Serum Institute (SII) was given the nod today to include 7-11 year-olds for Covid vaccine trials by the country’s drug regulator. The trial is for US drugmaker Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Serum Institute is already holding trials of its vaccine Covovax, the domestic version version of Novavax’s vaccine among the 12-17 years age group. It has produced the safety data for the first 100 participants.

A subject expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said, “After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for allowing enrolment of subjects of 7 to 11 years of age group as per the protocol”.

Related News

Top Maoist Leader Tingraj Orang Surrenders In Guwahati

Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani Join Congress

Assam: Physical Classes For Class 9, UG, PG Classes From Oct…

Taliban Bans Women From Attending, Work At Kabul University

Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla had earlier said that he expects the approval of Covovax for those below 18 by January or February, next year.

Notably, Zydus Cadila made DNA Covid-19 vaccine is the only vaccine in the country to receive emergency use approval for adults and children above 12 years.

ALSO READ: Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

You might also like
Assam

Manipur urges Centre to stop flights to Imphal for 10 days

Top Stories

Assam Budget To be Presented on March 6

Entertainment

Covid-19 Outbreak: Cannes Film Festival Postponed

Sports

Who will be the new coach of Assam cricket?

Top Stories

Speculations Rife About Leadership Changes In AASU Convention

Top Stories

Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta Hospitalized