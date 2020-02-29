Sex Racket Busted in Hatigaon, 6 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Sex Racket Busted
In an operation launched by Hatigaon police on Friday night, a sex racket has been busted from a flat at Ghoramara area in the city.

Police arrested six people including a girl from Flat No L-28 in Pragjyotish Housing Society.

The operation was launched after residents in the complex informed about the incident. Police also seized liquor bottles, contraceptive tablets, beer cans from the flat.

According to reports, the flat was owned by one Ashim Kumar Bora but some youths come to the flat on a daily basis and do these types of illegal activities.

Based on the complaint police launched the operation and apprehended the youths including the girl red-handed.

