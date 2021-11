A major sex racket was busted in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area on Monday evening.

Acting on specific information, city police launched an operation and were able to bust the racket, which was operated by one Nayamoni Deka from a three-storey building near Rajgarh by lane no 3 for the past few months.

One woman was also arrested in connection to it.

Moreover, three more suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

Further investigation is on.