Shiva Thapa Clinches Gold At Men’s National Boxing Championship

Assam boxer Shiva Thapa has clinched the gold medal in the Men’s National Boxing Championship on Tuesday after defeating Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxer Dalveer Singh Tomar 5-0.

The promising boxer from Assam showed great footwork and put pressure on his opponent with precise punches.

With the win, Thapa has now qualified for AIBA Elite World Boxing Championship at Belgrade, Serbia from October 26th to November 6th.

In semi-finals, he won against Uttar Pradesh’s Abhishek Yadav 4-1.

A total of 13 finals, involving 26 boxers, are in progress at the Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships.