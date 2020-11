Prime accused in the major SI recruitment exam scam of Assam Police, Kumud Kalita has been arrested by CID on Thursday night from Sualkuchi.

It has been alleged that Kalita charged huge amounts of money from the candidates in the name of giving jobs.

Kalita was absconding for two months and got arrested yesterday night.

On the other hand, the Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of the five accused in the scam.