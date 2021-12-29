NationalTop Stories

Sikkim: Heavy Snowfall Reported in High-Altitude Areas

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Heavy snowfall has been reported in high-altitude areas of Sikkim, officials said on Wednesday.

Continuous snowfall since Tuesday night has blocked access to areas such as Lachung, Yumthang, Lachen and Uttarey in West Sikkim district, they said as reported by PTI.

The road to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula has also been closed due to heavy snowfall, the report said.

The state capital Gangtok reported the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

The temperature will drop further in the next two days, it said.

ALSO READ: Morigaon: 2 Drug Peddlers Held With 51 Grams Heroin

You might also like
World

Kim Jong-un appears in public

Assam

Baishya, Tasa take oath as RS members

Education

CISCE To Declare Board Exam Results Tomorrow

Top Stories

Assam I&C Dept, PSUs Give ₹3.24 Cr To CM’s Relief Fund

Top Stories

Frauds Worth Over Rs 19,964 Cr Reported In April-June: RBI

Assam

Assam: AMSA Boycotts OPD Services