Silchar: 4 Girls Flee Govt-Run Shelter Home

Four girls, including three minors, have fled a government-run shelter home in Silchar town at Cachar district in Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

The girls reportedly escaped from Ujjwala Shelter Home in Silchar on Monday morning by breaking the lock of the main door, in-charge of the facility Gaurab Chanda said.



The facility operates under a project of the Women and Child Development Ministry, reported PTI.



Chanda said he has lodged an FIR at Rangirkhari police station.



He claimed that the girls, three of whom were 17 years of age, have eloped with their lovers, the report said.



Police have started investigation into the incident. They will be brought back soon, Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur told PTI.

