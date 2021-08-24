Silchar: 4 Girls Flee Govt-Run Shelter Home

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Silchar shelter home
Representative Image

Four girls, including three minors, have fled a government-run shelter home in Silchar town at Cachar district in Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

The girls reportedly escaped from Ujjwala Shelter Home in Silchar on Monday morning by breaking the lock of the main door, in-charge of the facility Gaurab Chanda said.

The facility operates under a project of the Women and Child Development Ministry, reported PTI.

Chanda said he has lodged an FIR at Rangirkhari police station.

He claimed that the girls, three of whom were 17 years of age, have eloped with their lovers, the report said.

Police have started investigation into the incident. They will be brought back soon, Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur told PTI.

ALSO READ: Ukrainian Evacuation Plane Hijacked in Kabul: Reports

You might also like
Assam

After AGP, Congress Picks “Rhino Poacher” as Panchayat Candidate

National

Ramdev’s aide Balkrishna admitted to AIIMS

National

Manipur Creates History with All Women Polling Booths

Assam

Assam: Ripun Bora Tests Positive for COVID-19

World

Osama bin Laden’s son killed in US operation

Assam

Twist in City girl molestation case