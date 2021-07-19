Sivasagar’s Dhanekhowa Village Is Home To Rare Asian Openbill Stork Since 12 Years

Sivasagar District’s Dhanekhowa village in Dikhoumukh area has become home to a special species of birds since the last 12 years.

The villagers have saved these birds just like their family members over the years. More than three thousand birds come and go to this village every year.

Asian Openbill, locally called Samuk Bhanga resting in Dhanekhowa Village

The village has been named as Samukbhanga Colony over the years by the people.

The village is adjacent to the Dikhou river in Dikhoumukh of Sivasagar district.

Every year, a rare species of bird called as Asian Openbill, as clarified by Bird Researcher Dipanjali Gohain, comes to this Dhanekhowa village in Dikhoumukh in early June.

The Asian Openbill goes to a different place after spending six months in the Dhanekhowa village.

As per locals, the birds were attacked by hunters earlier by the villagers has been safeguarding them over the years for which reason they are loving the place to migrate and spend half of a year.

The locals have also expressed that neither the government, nor forest department officials has paid attention to this matter and there has been no response from them.

It’s high time that Dhanekhowa Village of Dikhoumukh should be declared a specially protected area for this rare migratory bird Asian Openbill.

