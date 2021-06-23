Wanted Criminal Bubu Konwar Killed In Encounter With Police In Sivasagar

One of the most wanted criminals in Assam, Bubu Konwar, was killed in an encounter with Sivasagar police at Geleky on Wednesday evening.

Acting on a tip of Sivasagar police, stated that they were informed about Bubu Konwar showing up for an arms deal, when police laid a trap for the dreadful criminal.  

Also Read: Assam Govt To Check Frontline Workers Vaccination Status Before Releasing Salaries
Around 6.45 two individuals were spotted on a two wheeler and were asked to stopped. They opened fire at the police and Konwar was injured during the retaliation.

He was brought dead to the hospital.

The police also recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, one magazine, five live ammunitions, bullets and a scooter.

The dreadful criminal in 2016 had admitted he had murdered atleast 42 people. By then  atleast 50 cases, including seven murders and 27 car thefts were registered across districts of the state.

As per reports, the 45-year-old had 14 criminal cases registered under different police stations in Sivasagar district alone.

Konwar hailed from Amguri while he was raised in Nagaland.

Also Read: Assam Reports 2,278 New Covid Cases, 30 Deaths
