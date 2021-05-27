Special Task Force To Come Up For Preventing Poaching In Kaziranga

The Assam government on Thursday decided to come up with a special task force to prevent rhino and other animals’ poaching in Kaziranga National Park, said health minister Kesab Mahanta.

Addressing the press, Mahanta said that during a meeting held with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the state’s flood preparedness, Dr. Sarma directed that an ASP and DSP will be appointed to lead the task force.

Moreover, a three-member committee has been constituted comprising Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to manage the long-term plans for the smooth functioning of Kaziranga.

Besides, the monthly ration for all state personnel of has increased to Rs 2000. Earlier, it was only Rs 840, the health minister noted.

The meeting was conducted with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, officials of forest and veterinary departments of Golaghat, Nagaonm Sonitpur, Biswanath and Karbi Anglong at Kaziranga.

Assam has always been flood- prone that ravages this zone of Kaziranga almost every year.

The Chief Minister has been conducting several meetings with concerned departments to assess the preparedness for the deluge that affects nearly 40lakhs people across the state, while, Kaziranga, 85 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) remains submerged.

Last year, the state was affected by the sixth worst flood since 1988.