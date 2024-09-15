2nd REC Open Talent Hunt to Scout Fresh Boxing Talent in Guwahati

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), in collaboration with Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Power, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), is set to host the 2nd REC Open Talent Hunt competition.
The event, scheduled to take place from September 24 to September 30, 2024, at the SAI Paltan Bazaar stadium, aims to scout fresh boxing talent among youth and elite men and women.
The tournament will see the participation of around 600 boxers, competing in 12 weight categories for elite men and women, and 10 weight categories for youth men and women. According to a press release from BFI, the competition serves as a key platform for aspiring boxers to demonstrate their abilities and open doors to national-level opportunities.
Following the event, 96 elite men and women boxers and 80 youth men and women boxers will be selected to join the Combined National Level Talent Programme. Gold and silver medallists from each weight category of this programme will earn direct entry into the upcoming National Camps.
BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita emphasized the significance of the Talent Hunt, saying, "BFI and REC are committed to identifying and nurturing budding boxers across India. This initiative not only expands the talent pool but also provides boxers from the North East with a remarkable opportunity to shine on their home turf and take strides towards national and international success."
Winners in each category will also receive scholarships as part of the competition.
The 2nd edition of the REC Open Talent Hunt commenced last month in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where 2,820 boxers from sub-junior, junior, youth, and elite categories showcased their skills. The first edition of the tournament, held from September 2023 to April 2024 across Rohtak, Pune, Bengaluru, and Guwahati, saw over 6,000 participants. In Guwahati alone, more than 1,000 youth and elite boxers competed, with 38 athletes from Assam securing medals, including nine gold.