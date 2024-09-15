2nd REC Open Talent Hunt to Scout Fresh Boxing Talent in Guwahati

The event, scheduled to take place from September 24 to September 30, 2024, at the SAI Paltan Bazaar stadium, aims to scout fresh boxing talent among youth and elite men and women.

The tournament will see the participation of around 600 boxers, competing in 12 weight categories for elite men and women, and 10 weight categories for youth men and women. According to a press release from BFI, the competition serves as a key platform for aspiring boxers to demonstrate their abilities and open doors to national-level opportunities.