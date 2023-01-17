ACA Cricket Academy Holds U-14 Inter-Coaching Centre Tournament 2023

Assam Cricket Association Cricket Academy, under the aegis of Assam Cricket Association, started the U-14 Inter-Coaching Centre Cricket Tournament 2023 from January 16.

The CEO of ACA Pritam Mahanta informed that the tournament, participated by a total number of 36 Academies/Coaching Centres from all across the State, will culminate on February 1, 2023. Moreover, matches of the tournament would be played across 5 venues, namely, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Goalpara, Tezpur and Rangia.

Given below are the brief reports of today's matches:

Venue Goalpara

Ambari Cricket Coaching Centre (Ambari CCC) Vs Goalpara Cricket Academy

Ambari CCC Guwahati won by 27 runs

Ambari CCC 111 all out in 29 overs

Sameer Mahato 26(54)

Amrit Sarkar 7-3-22-3

Goalpara Cricket Academy 84 all out in 30.5 overs

Mihir Harijan 20(58)

Aman Yadav 4-1-11-3

Venue Barpeta

Gurdon Cricket Academy Vs Riverine Cricket Coaching Centre

Riverine CCC won by 6 wickets

Gurdon Cricket Academy 65 all out in 22.5 overs

Sahitya Sharman 15(49)

Praneet Pagaria 5.5-0-16-6

Riverine CCC 67/4 in 19.2 overs

Anchit Das no 22(22)

Bhargav Talukdar 4-1-9-1