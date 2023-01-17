Sports

ACA Cricket Academy Holds U-14 Inter-Coaching Centre Tournament 2023

Assam Cricket Association Cricket Academy, under the aegis of Assam Cricket Association, started the U-14 Inter-Coaching Centre Cricket Tournament 2023 from January 16.
ACA Cricket Academy Holds U-14 Inter-Coaching Centre Tournament 2023
Pratidin Bureau

The CEO of ACA Pritam Mahanta informed that the tournament, participated by a total number of 36 Academies/Coaching Centres from all across the State, will culminate on February 1, 2023. Moreover, matches of the tournament would be played across 5 venues, namely, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Goalpara, Tezpur and Rangia.

Given below are the brief reports of today's matches:

  • Venue Goalpara

Ambari Cricket Coaching Centre (Ambari CCC) Vs Goalpara Cricket Academy

Ambari CCC Guwahati won by 27 runs

Ambari CCC 111 all out in 29 overs

Sameer Mahato 26(54)

Amrit Sarkar 7-3-22-3

Goalpara Cricket Academy 84 all out in 30.5 overs

Mihir Harijan 20(58)

Aman Yadav 4-1-11-3

  • Venue Barpeta

Gurdon Cricket Academy Vs Riverine Cricket Coaching Centre

Riverine CCC won by 6 wickets

Gurdon Cricket Academy 65 all out in 22.5 overs

Sahitya Sharman 15(49)

Praneet Pagaria 5.5-0-16-6

Riverine CCC 67/4 in 19.2 overs

Anchit Das no 22(22)

Bhargav Talukdar 4-1-9-1

  • Venue Tezpur

Rainbow Cricket Academy, Lakhimpur Vs Biswanath Cricket Academy

Rainbow Cricket Academy, Lakhimpur won by 22 runs

Rainbow Cricket Academy 103 all out in 26.2 overs

Rohit Sahu 25(65)

Binit Bagh 7-1-17-3

Biswanath Cricket Academy 81 all out in 16.3 overs

Binit Bagh 14(14)

Rohit Pegu 8-2-25-5

  • Venue Dibrugarh

Golaghat Cricket Coaching Centre Vs Cricket Club of Dibrugarh

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh won by 6 wickets

Golaghat Cricket Coaching Centre 40 all out in 25.2 overs

Hrishikesh 12(57)

Siddhu 7-3-10-4

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 41/4 in 12.2 overs.

Abhinab Dey no 17(26)

Chandrapul Borah 3-1-9-2

Taranga Gogoi

