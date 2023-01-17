ACA Cricket Academy Holds U-14 Inter-Coaching Centre Tournament 2023

Assam Cricket Association Cricket Academy, under the aegis of Assam Cricket Association, started the U-14 Inter-Coaching Centre Cricket Tournament 2023 from January 16.
The CEO of ACA Pritam Mahanta informed that the tournament, participated by a total number of 36 Academies/Coaching Centres from all across the State, will culminate on February 1, 2023. Moreover, matches of the tournament would be played across 5 venues, namely, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Goalpara, Tezpur and Rangia.
Given below are the brief reports of today's matches:
Venue Goalpara
Ambari Cricket Coaching Centre (Ambari CCC) Vs Goalpara Cricket Academy
Ambari CCC Guwahati won by 27 runs
Ambari CCC 111 all out in 29 overs
Sameer Mahato 26(54)
Amrit Sarkar 7-3-22-3
Goalpara Cricket Academy 84 all out in 30.5 overs
Mihir Harijan 20(58)
Aman Yadav 4-1-11-3
Venue Barpeta
Gurdon Cricket Academy Vs Riverine Cricket Coaching Centre
Riverine CCC won by 6 wickets
Gurdon Cricket Academy 65 all out in 22.5 overs
Sahitya Sharman 15(49)
Praneet Pagaria 5.5-0-16-6
Riverine CCC 67/4 in 19.2 overs
Anchit Das no 22(22)
Bhargav Talukdar 4-1-9-1
Venue Tezpur
Rainbow Cricket Academy, Lakhimpur Vs Biswanath Cricket Academy
Rainbow Cricket Academy, Lakhimpur won by 22 runs
Rainbow Cricket Academy 103 all out in 26.2 overs
Rohit Sahu 25(65)
Binit Bagh 7-1-17-3
Biswanath Cricket Academy 81 all out in 16.3 overs
Binit Bagh 14(14)
Rohit Pegu 8-2-25-5
Venue Dibrugarh
Golaghat Cricket Coaching Centre Vs Cricket Club of Dibrugarh
Cricket Club of Dibrugarh won by 6 wickets
Golaghat Cricket Coaching Centre 40 all out in 25.2 overs
Hrishikesh 12(57)
Siddhu 7-3-10-4
Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 41/4 in 12.2 overs.
Abhinab Dey no 17(26)
Chandrapul Borah 3-1-9-2