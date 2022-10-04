Ace Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain’s Last-Minute Entry into National Games

In a good news to sports enthusiasts, Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain has made her entry into the ongoing 36th National Games which is being held in Gujarat.

The ace pugilist had suffered a minor injury on her nose during the selection trials for the upcoming Asian championships in Amman and hence her participation in the National Games was not confirmed.

Lovlina has reportedly arrived in Gujarat for her match. She will enter into the ring after special permission from the Boxing Federation of India.

Olympian Simranjit Kaur, Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria, former World championships medallists Saweety Boora and Jamuna Boro and former World youth champion Ankushita Boro will be among the leading women boxers who will take part in the National Games.