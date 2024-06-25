Afghanistan Advances to T20 World Cup Semifinals, Australia Knocked Out

Afghanistan clinched a historic semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup after a thrilling rain-affected victory over Bangladesh, knocking Australia out of the tournament in the process.
In a crucial Super 8 clash, Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 115/5, setting a target of 116 runs. However, rain intervened, reducing Bangladesh's target to 114 runs from 12.1 overs under the DLS method. Despite Litton Das's valiant 54 off 49 balls, Bangladesh faltered, losing their last two wickets in the penultimate over.
Rashid Khan emerged as the hero for Afghanistan, claiming four wickets for 23 runs and contributing a crucial 19 runs off 10 balls with the bat earlier in the match. His all-round performance ensured Afghanistan's defense of a modest total, securing an 8-run victory and their first-ever appearance in the semifinals of a major ICC event.
Australia, who needed a Bangladesh win to qualify, saw their hopes dashed as Afghanistan's triumph sealed their fate in the tournament.