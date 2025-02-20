Afghanistan at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full Records, Schedule & More Details

Afghanistan is set to make its debut in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, emerging as a potential dark horse in the tournament. The Afghan team will face three strong opponents—South Africa, Australia, and England—in the group stage. While the journey will not be easy, Afghanistan has demonstrated in past ICC tournaments that they are capable of upsetting top teams.

Afghanistan will kick off their campaign against South Africa on February 21 in Karachi. Their second match will be against England on February 26, followed by a face-off with Australia on February 28, both in Lahore. All matches are scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan’s Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Match Date Venue Time (IST) Afghanistan vs South Africa February 21 Karachi 2:30 PM Afghanistan vs England February 26 Lahore 2:30 PM Afghanistan vs Australia February 28 Lahore 2:30 PM

Afghanistan finalized players for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan has finalized its squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE. However, there have been some major changes in the lineup. Young off-spinner AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out due to a vertebra fracture, and left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote has been added in his place.

The team has received a major boost with the return of opening batter Ibrahim Zadran, who had been sidelined due to an injury sustained during a practice session before a Test match in Greater Noida. Having undergone surgery in England, Zadran is now fully fit and recently played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the Khulna Tigers.

Notably, star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was not considered for selection, as he has been advised by medical experts to focus on T20 cricket for the time being. His absence follows his non-participation in Afghanistan’s recent ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan has also brought in former Pakistan batting legend Younis Khan as the team’s mentor for the tournament. This follows their strategy of appointing mentors from host nations, similar to how Ajay Jadeja assisted them in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and Dwayne Bravo was their bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue as the team’s captain, with Rahmat Shah serving as vice-captain. Afghanistan’s core strength remains its spin attack, led by Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Nangeyalia Kharote. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai, while all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi provide valuable depth.

Afghanistan Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Player Role Hashmatullah Shahidi Captain, Batsman Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Rahmat Shah Vice-Captain, Batsman Sediqullah Atal Batsman Azmatullah Omarzai All-Rounder Gulbadin Naib All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi All-Rounder Ikram Alikhil Wicket-Keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-Keeper Fareed Ahmad Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Nangeyalia Kharote Bowler Naveed Zadran Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Rashid Khan Bowler

Conclusion

Afghanistan is set to make history as they step onto the ICC Champions Trophy stage for the first time. With a mix of experienced players and young talents, the team has the potential to surprise some of the strongest teams in the tournament. Under the leadership of Hashmatullah Shahidi and the guidance of mentor Younis Khan, Afghanistan will aim to showcase their talent and resilience on the global stage.

FAQ

1.Who is hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025?

-The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is the ninth edition of the tournament and it is being co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE.

2.What is the ticket price for Champions Trophy matches 2025?

-Select the match, enter your details, and proceed to payment. Tickets for group matches start at AED 125 (approx. ₹2,900) and are limited.

3.What is the ICC Champions Trophy?

-Inaugurated in 1998, The ICC conceived the idea of the Champions Trophy – a short cricket tournament to raise funds for the development of the game in non-test playing countries. It can be compared to FIFA Confederations Cup in football.

