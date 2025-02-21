Afghanistan vs South Africa prediction: Champions Trophy 2025, Fantasy Team & preview

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set for an exciting clash as South Africa takes on Afghanistan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi today, February 21. While the Proteas are considered the favorites, Afghanistan’s recent performances suggest that an upset could be on the cards. Let’s break down the match prediction, key players, fantasy team picks, and AI predictions for this much-anticipated contest.

AFG vs SA: Head-to-Head Record

Historically, South Africa holds a slight edge over Afghanistan in ODIs, having won three out of their five encounters. However, Afghanistan has surprised everyone by winning two matches, including their recent 2-1 series victory over the Proteas in September 2024. This history adds an intriguing layer to today’s match, making Afghanistan a dangerous underdog.

Fantasy Team for AFG vs SA Match

Category Players Batters Temba Bavuma, Ibrahim Zadran, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Hashmatullah Shahidi All-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder Bowlers Rashid Khan (C), Kagiso Rabada, Noor Ahmad, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fazalhaq Farooqi Wicketkeepers Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

Main Players to Watch

South Africa’s Strengths

Kagiso Rabada : The best pacer in the tournament, capable of destroying Afghanistan’s top order.

: The best pacer in the tournament, capable of destroying Afghanistan’s top order. Temba Bavuma & Rassie van der Dussen : Experienced batters who can anchor South Africa’s innings.

: Experienced batters who can anchor South Africa’s innings. Middle Order Firepower: With Miller and Klaasen in the lineup, South Africa has explosive finishers.

Afghanistan’s main Players

Rashid Khan : The Afghan talisman and premier wicket-taker who has troubled South African batters in the past.

: The Afghan talisman and premier wicket-taker who has troubled South African batters in the past. Azmatullah Omarzai : The ICC ODI Player of the Year (2024) is a dynamic all-rounder, capable of turning the match with both bat and ball.

: The ICC ODI Player of the Year (2024) is a dynamic all-rounder, capable of turning the match with both bat and ball. Rahmanullah Gurbaz: His aggressive starts could set the tone for Afghanistan’s innings.

Final Verdict: Who Will Win?

South Africa comes into the match as the stronger side on paper, but Afghanistan has the momentum and a spin-heavy attack that could exploit South Africa’s weaknesses. If the Proteas bat first and post a total above 280, they will have a strong advantage. However, if Afghanistan’s spinners strike early, the game could tilt in their favor.

Prediction:South Africa has a 68% chance of winning, but Afghanistan could pull off a surprise if their bowlers dominate.

FAQ

1. Who is favored to win?

- South Africa is the favorite (68-80% chance), but Afghanistan’s spinners, led by Rashid Khan, could cause an upset.

2. What is the best fantasy team?