AIFF Names 23-Member Squad For Turkish Women's Cup

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced a 23-member women's squad on Sunday, February 18 to compete in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 slated to be held in Alanya, Turkey from February 21 to 27.
AIFF Acting Secretary General M. Satyanarayan states, "Our Senior Women's National Team are going to play for the first time after the Olympic Qualifiers, which makes the Turkish Women's Cup an important tournament for us”.
It may be mentioned that a week-long preparation camp was held in Bengaluru with 30 players under the guidance of head coach Langam Chaoba Devi. Following the conclusion of the camp, Langam Chaoba finalized 23 players who will fly to Turkey in the early hours on Monday, February 19.
Furthermore, the Blue Tigresses have made two appearances in the Turkish Women’s Cup, in 2019 & 2021. The upcoming edition of the tournament will be played in a round-robin format with four teams.
India, Hong Kong, Estonia and Kosovo are the teams that will compete across seven days for the silverware. Each team will face the other once in the league stage, for a total of three matches in the tournament.
The team that finishes atop of the points table after the league stage will take home the coveted trophy.
Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem
Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbm, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam.
Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Kajol Dsouza, Indumathi Kathiresan.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Gugloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Jyoti.
Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.