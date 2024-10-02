Alcaraz To Face Sinner In Thrilling China Open Final

Top seed Jannik Sinner is set to clash with rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the China Open after his impressive 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over local favourite Bu Yunchaokete on Tuesday. Both Sinner and Alcaraz have collectively secured all four Grand Slam titles this year, intensifying the anticipation for their showdown.
Although Alcaraz holds a narrow lead in their head-to-head series at 5-4, including victories in both of their encounters this year, Sinner remains unfazed by recent outcomes. "We know each other very well now, but every match is different, so the situation on the court is also a bit different than it was the last two matches," he stated, highlighting his confidence going into the final.
The 23-year-old Italian, the defending champion, has remained focused despite the recent announcement by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which is seeking a ban of one to two years for Alcaraz, following positive tests for an anabolic steroid. This controversy has not distracted Sinner, who showcased his experience during critical moments of the match, particularly in the second-set tiebreaker, where he surged ahead to a commanding 6-1 lead.
Earlier in the day, third-ranked Alcaraz demonstrated his exceptional athleticism with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev, advancing confidently to the final. "I felt great on the court once again, so I'm really happy about it," Alcaraz remarked, expressing satisfaction with his performance. He has now improved his head-to-head record against Medvedev to 6-2.
The 21-year-old Spaniard navigated a challenging first set that featured five service breaks, but it was his pivotal third break in the 12th game that secured the set. Following this match, Alcaraz has extended his winning streak to eight matches, encompassing competitions in the Davis Cup, Laver Cup, and now Beijing, since his earlier loss to Botic Van De Zandschulp in the second round of the US Open.