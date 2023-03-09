Bangladesh Vs England T20 match live updates

Bangladesh will play against England in the first T20I at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on March 9. Bangladesh aims to retaliate after losing the first ODI match against England, which caused them to suffer their first home series defeat in seven years in ODIs. They managed to win the third ODI by a 50-run margin after losing the first two games.

England's performance in white-ball cricket has been unsatisfactory since they won the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy in Australia in November 2022. They have lost ODIs against South Africa and Australia, and their fortune changed only after winning an ODI match against Bangladesh.

Harry Brook and Ben Stokes will not be playing for England in the upcoming T20I against Bangladesh because they were part of the Test outings against New Zealand. Due to their absence, 18-year-old spin all-rounder Rehan Ahmed might make his T20I debut as England's youngest player to play Tests and ODIs. England's solitary T20I match against Bangladesh took place during the T20 World Cup 2021, where they successfully chased a target of 125 runs with eight wickets to spare.