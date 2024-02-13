Ankushita Boro Optimistic About Khelo India University Games 2023

As Assam prepares to organize the fourth installment of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023 starting from February 19, former youth world boxing champion Ankushita Boro is hopeful that the state's young athletes will receive significant exposure through this prestigious event.
Ankushita, who won the gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in 2020, described her performance as a pivotal moment in her career, particularly after facing a decline in form following her victory at the 2017 youth world championship.
"I will always remember the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, where I picked the gold medal, it was sort of a fresh start for me in terms of performance. From my personal experience, I can say that the Khelo India platform has brought in a fierce competitive spirit right from the under-18 days," she said.
"I'm sure this edition of the Khelo India University Games will be no different. There will be almost 4,500 athletes from across 200 universities battling for glory. There will be mouthwatering inter-university rivalries, inter-state face-offs (athletes of one state facing off against each other's universities), which will make it all the more exciting," she added.
Ankushita, who benefited from the government's Integrated Sports Policy, was appointed to a Class III position under the Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare last year after winning a gold medal at the 36th National Games in Gujarat.
Recognizing the dedication of the state government to sports, the champion boxer expressed her appreciation saying, "The government has been very supportive for sportspersons, and has walked the talk when it comes to providing jobs under the policy. This has encouraged players from less privileged families to dream about a career in sports for a secured future."
Ankushita, from Meghai Jarani village in Sonitpur district, also praised the assistance she received at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Golaghat in her early days. "There are a number of athletes from SAI Golaghat, who have brought laurels to the state and the country. I will forever be grateful to the centre for shaping my career during my formative years," she said.
Ankushita expressed her assurance in the smooth execution of the upcoming Khelo India University Games, stating that past successful hosting of similar major events will make the task more manageable.
"Assam has successfully hosted such big-ticket events in the past, and this time, I am sure the state government will be committed to make it even better. If we speak of the sports infrastructure in Assam, we are in no way less than any sporting powerhouses of the country."
"The recently launched National Centre of Excellence in Amingaon is a world-class facility for badminton players, for boxers we have a number of great training facilities across the city, and the state in general. For other sports too, the infrastructure is equally good, and hosting such events will further boost it," she cited.
Greeting the attendees of KIUG 2023, the bronze medalist from the 2022 Asian championship welcomed participants saying, "It also gives the participants a very good chance to experience Assam and the Northeast, offering a wide range of ethnic cuisines, music, natural beauty and wildlife."
