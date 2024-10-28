Another Failed Experiment? Manchester United Parts Ways with Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag after the club's worst start to a Premier League season in recent history. This decision comes just four months after the Dutchman was awarded a contract extension at Old Trafford.
United’s dismal performance includes only three wins from their first nine league matches, capped off by a late 2-1 defeat against West Ham on Sunday.
The announcement of Ten Hag's dismissal was made on Monday, with former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy appointed as interim head coach. Van Nistelrooy, who served as Ten Hag's assistant, will take immediate charge and lead the team into their upcoming Carabao Cup match against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
A club statement expressed gratitude towards Ten Hag, stating, "We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future." Meanwhile, Van Nistelrooy will be supported by the current coaching staff as the search for a permanent replacement begins.
Ten Hag, who had faced significant pressure during his second season after United finished a record-low 8th in the Premier League, salvaged his tenure by securing the FA Cup with a victory over Manchester City at Wembley. Despite discussions with potential managerial candidates over the summer, United decided to extend Ten Hag’s contract and provide him with backing in the transfer market.
However, the anticipated improvement in results and performances failed to materialize, with United now languishing in 14th place in the league table. Concerns are mounting that the team may be too far adrift to qualify for next season’s Champions League, having earned just 11 points from their nine league games thus far.
In his two-and-a-half years at the helm, Ten Hag had led the club to win the Carabao Cup and secure a third-place finish in his first season. Nonetheless, following a series of disappointing results, including heavy home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur this season, the decision to sack him was made after a thorough review by club officials, including new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Looking ahead, United is already exploring options for a permanent manager. Thomas Tuchel was a leading candidate during the summer, but he has since accepted the role of England manager. Ratcliffe and INEOS executives are reportedly interested in former England manager Gareth Southgate, though he has indicated he prefers to wait until next summer before returning to coaching.
As Manchester United embarks on this new chapter, the focus will be on reviving the club’s fortunes and restoring its place among the elite in English football.