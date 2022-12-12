Argentina Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals 2022: Head-to-head, Schedule, Time, Venue

As the first semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar takes place on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium, Argentina will be looking for revenge after losing to Croatia by a score of 3-0 in 2018.
Mauricio Pineda scored the game-winning goal for South America in their 1998 World Cup group-stage matchup. The two teams then met in the 2018 tournament, with the Europeans cruising to a 3-0 triumph as they capitalised on Argentina's defensive miscues. Goals by Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, and Ivan Rakitic propelled Croatia to its first-ever World Cup final.
Argentina will play with Croatia while Morocco will play with France.
The Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.
Argentina vs Croatia-Lusail Stadium
The Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals will be shown on Sports 18 channel on TV.
If you live in India, you can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals at the Jio Cinema App.