Argentina Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals 2022: Head-to-head, Schedule, Time, Venue

Introduction

As the first semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar takes place on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium, Argentina will be looking for revenge after losing to Croatia by a score of 3-0 in 2018.

Argentina Vs Croatia: Head-to-Head

Mauricio Pineda scored the game-winning goal for South America in their 1998 World Cup group-stage matchup. The two teams then met in the 2018 tournament, with the Europeans cruising to a 3-0 triumph as they capitalised on Argentina's defensive miscues. Goals by Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, and Ivan Rakitic propelled Croatia to its first-ever World Cup final.