Sports

Argentina Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals 2022: Head-to-head, Schedule, Time, Venue

As the first semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar takes place between Argentina Vs Croatia on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium, Argentina will be looking for revenge after losing to Croatia by a score of 3-0 in 2018.
Argentina Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals 2022: Head-to-head, Schedule, Time, Venue
Pratidin Bureau

Introduction

As the first semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar takes place on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium, Argentina will be looking for revenge after losing to Croatia by a score of 3-0 in 2018. 

Argentina Vs Croatia: Head-to-Head 

Mauricio Pineda scored the game-winning goal for South America in their 1998 World Cup group-stage matchup. The two teams then met in the 2018 tournament, with the Europeans cruising to a 3-0 triumph as they capitalised on Argentina's defensive miscues. Goals by Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, and Ivan Rakitic propelled Croatia to its first-ever World Cup final.

Argentina Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022: Predicted Team Members 

Which teams will play with each other at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals?

Argentina will play with Croatia while Morocco will play with France. 

What is the Indian timing for the Argentina vs Croatia match at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022? 

The Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST. 

What is the venue for the Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals match?

  • Argentina vs Croatia-Lusail Stadium

How to watch the Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals LIVE on TV?

The Argentina vs Croatia semi-finals will be shown on Sports 18 channel on TV. 

How can I stream the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in India?

If you live in India, you can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals at the Jio Cinema App.

2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina Vs Croatia
Argentina Vs Croatia semi final

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com