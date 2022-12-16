Argentina Vs France: Head to Head, Predicted line-ups, Venue, Live Streaming, and many more

Head to Head: List of all the previous Argentina Vs France matches

Argentina and France played for the first time at the 1930 World Cup in Uruguay. Argentina won the game by a lone goal. The goal scored by Luis Monti in the 81st minute was a major factor in France's elimination.



At the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, France faced Argentina once more, and this time, a 2-1 loss sent them home early. After Daniel Passarella gave Argentina the lead in the first half, France's Michel Platini scored an equaliser 61 minutes into the match. The game was decided by a goal scored by Leopoldo Luque in the 74th minute.

For the first time ever, two teams faced each other in the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Despite the odds being stacked in Argentina's favour, the French team took the match to the South Americans and won by a score of 7–6.