Ashes 2025 Schedule: Date, Venue, Ticket Price

The Ashes 2025-26 is one of the most eagerly awaited cricket series in the world. This historic rivalry between England and Australia is set to take center stage once again, bringing excitement, drama, and top-notch cricketing action. Fans from across the globe are preparing to witness intense competition as the two cricketing giants battle it out for the coveted urn. With the schedule now announced, the countdown has officially begun!
Ashes History
The Ashes is more than just a cricket series; it is a symbol of pride, passion, and legacy. The rivalry began in 1882 when Australia defeated England at The Oval, and a satirical obituary in a newspaper declared the death of English cricket. Since then, the series has become a legendary contest, representing some of the most iconic moments in cricket history. The Ashes urn has become a prized possession, and each series is played with unmatched intensity.
From thrilling close finishes to outstanding performances by players like Don Bradman, Ian Botham, Shane Warne, and Andrew Flintoff, the Ashes has created unforgettable memories. It is not just about winning matches but also about making history.
Ashes 2025-26 Schedule
The full schedule for the Ashes 2025-26 series is as follows:
|
Match
|
Date
|
Time (Local/GMT/India)
|
Venue
|
1st Test
|
Nov 21 - 25, 2025
|
10:30 AM, 2:30 AM, 8:00 AM
|
Perth Stadium, Perth
|
2nd Test
|
Dec 4 - 8, 2025
|
2:30 PM, 4:30 AM, 10:00 AM
|
The Gabba, Brisbane
|
3rd Test
|
Dec 17 - 21, 2025
|
10:30 AM, 12 AM, 5:30 AM
|
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|
4th Test
|
Dec 26 - 30, 2025
|
10:30 AM, 11:30 PM, 5:00 AM
|
Melbourne Cricket Ground
|
5th Test
|
Jan 4 - 8, 2026
|
10:30 AM, 11:30 PM, 5:00 AM
|
Sydney Cricket Ground
Key Highlights:
-
The series starts at Perth Stadium, which is hosting the first Ashes Test for the first time in four decades.
-
The second match at The Gabba will be a day-night Test, adding a unique spectacle for fans.
-
The traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) remains one of the highlights of the series.
-
The final Test will conclude at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), a venue steeped in Ashes history.
Tickets and Pricing
Tickets for the Ashes 2025-26 series will go on sale in early to mid-2025. Here’s how you can get yours:
-
General Public Tickets:
-
Expected release: Early to mid-2025.
-
Prices will vary based on the venue, seating category, and match day.
-
Single-day passes and full match passes will be available.
-
Official Travel Packages:
-
Available from January 15, 2025 through licensed travel operators.
-
These packages include match tickets, hotel accommodations, and exclusive access to Ashes events.
Fans are advised to book early to secure their seats, as tickets for the Ashes are always in high demand. For updates, register on the Cricket Australia website or with the Australian Cricket Family.
Where to Watch Ashes 2025-26 Live in India
Fans in India can follow all the Ashes action live:
-
TV Broadcast: Matches will be telecast live on Star Sports channels.
-
Online Streaming: You can stream the series live on Disney+ Hotstar with a subscription.
This ensures that Indian fans won’t miss a single moment of this high-stakes series.
Expected Squads for Ashes 2025
Australia
-
Batters: Steven Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Sam Konstas.
-
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis.
-
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.
-
Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis.
England
-
Batters: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope.
-
All-rounders: Ben Stokes (captain), Joe Root, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes.
-
Bowlers: Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir.
-
Wicketkeeper: Ollie Pope.
Both teams are expected to bring their strongest squads, making for a fiercely competitive series.
Why the Ashes 2025-26 is Special
This edition of the Ashes has several unique aspects:
-
The inclusion of a day-night Test adds a new dimension to the series.
-
The use of state-of-the-art venues ensures a fantastic viewing experience for fans.
-
Both teams are in strong form, with several key players at the peak of their careers.
-
The series plays a significant role in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, adding more importance to every match.
Conclusion
The Ashes 2025-26 promises to be an unforgettable cricketing spectacle. With its rich history, iconic venues, and fierce competition, it continues to capture the hearts of cricket fans worldwide. This series is not just about matches; it is about moments that will be remembered for years to come. Whether you plan to watch it live at the stadium or from the comfort of your home, the Ashes guarantees high-quality cricket and edge-of-the-seat excitement.