Ashwin-Jadeja Lead Indian Recovery On Day 1 Of Chennai Test

The enduring strength of India's lower-middle order was once again demonstrated on day one of the first Test. Despite facing challenges, the Indian lower order proved resilient as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja staged a dramatic recovery against Bangladesh in Chennai.
On his 38th birthday, Ashwin, who may or may not play another Test in Chennai, and Jadeja displayed their prowess by rescuing India from a precarious position at 144 for six with a commanding unbroken partnership of 195 runs. Ashwin scored his sixth Test century, delighting the Chennai crowd with his powerful shots, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 86.
The day's play saw Bangladesh opting to bowl first—a rare choice in India—on a pitch designed to offer some assistance to seamers, despite the prevailing overcast conditions. Hasan Mahmud, with his seam movement, troubled the Indian top order, dismissing key batters early on. India briefly recovered from 34 for 3, thanks to some inconsistent bowling, but Bangladesh continued to make inroads, claiming three more wickets in the second session.
However, Ashwin and Jadeja turned the game around with their resolute batting. Ashwin's aggressive approach included a mix of drives, pulls, and slogs, while Jadeja provided a steadying influence. Their partnership saw off the threat posed by Mahmud and capitalized on the mistakes made by Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana.
As the pitch became more favourable, Ashwin's stylish batting and Jadeja's classic stroke play ensured that India not only recovered but dominated the day’s play. Ashwin reached his century off 108 balls, and Jadeja's innings saw him nearing 90.
Bangladesh's bowling attack, although initially effective, struggled to maintain pressure throughout the day. Mahmud’s performance was outstanding, but the lack of support from spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and others meant that the visitors could not sustain their dominance.
As the day concluded, Ashwin's century and Jadeja's near-90 set a strong foundation for India, leaving Bangladesh with a challenging task on day two.