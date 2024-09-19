Ashwin-Jadeja Lead Indian Recovery On Day 1 Of Chennai Test

The day's play saw Bangladesh opting to bowl first—a rare choice in India—on a pitch designed to offer some assistance to seamers, despite the prevailing overcast conditions. Hasan Mahmud, with his seam movement, troubled the Indian top order, dismissing key batters early on. India briefly recovered from 34 for 3, thanks to some inconsistent bowling, but Bangladesh continued to make inroads, claiming three more wickets in the second session.