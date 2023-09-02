Asia Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Match Called Off Due to Rain

Excitements came to a halt as the highly anticipated Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan held in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was called off due to the rain on Saturday.
India had posted 266/10 in 48.5 overs in their innings. No play was possible after India scored 266. At 9 pm, it seemed as if Pakistan would begin their run chase but before umpires got back to captains, the rain returned again.
As the wait continued, persistent rains failed to budge down and the match was eventually called off at around 10:05 pm IST.
Both the teams shares one point each. Pakistan has secured a total of three points in two matches. India has one point now and they must beat Nepal in their next match on September 4 to move to the Super Four stage.