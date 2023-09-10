Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Match To Resume Tomorrow

The second match featuring India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament was called off and moved to the reserve day after rain washed away the day's play.
The match will now resume tomorrow from 24.1 overs, at which point the game was stopped today. The game was halted after almost four hours today as the rain kept on coming back. India will resume their innings tomorrow.
India were off to a good start after the opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill each scored a half-century to take India to 147 for the loss of two wickets as rain interrupted play at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took on the Pakistani bowlers earlier and hit them all around the park to stitch a partnership of 121 runs.
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket each to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs.
Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Shadab Khan on 56 runs, while Gill also fell in the next over while batting on 58 runs off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then took on the mantle, however, rain interrupted the game soon after as Kohli remained on eight runs and KL Rahul on 17.
This was the second time in the tournament that rain has played spoilsport in a clash involving the traditional rivals, as both teams also squared off in the group stage, with India posting a total of 266 in the first innings. However, rain washed out the game thereafter.
However, unlike the last clash, a reserve day was announced for the Super Four clash by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday.
India will resume their innings from 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Virat and Rahul at the crease.