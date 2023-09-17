Asia Cup 2023: Several Records Broken During India's 8th Title Win

India roared and romped their way to the finish line thrashing Sri Lanka in a thumping 10-wicket win in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj inspired an astounding performance from the Indian side as his six wickets helped the men in blue restrict the Lankans to a paltry 50 runs.
Siraj’s whirlwind of a bowling spell reduced Sri Lanka to 12 for the loss of six wickets. The hosts could not recover from the battering as they slumped to a total of just 50 runs with India needing 51 to win, which openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill achieved in just 6.1 overs to win India a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title.
The scenes on Sunday were such that in their win, India broke several records and various milestones were reached. They are:
With their victory in the final of Asia Cup 2023, India have extended their record of most Asia Cup titles which now stands at eight.
With his onslaught today, Mohammed Siraj equaled the fastest five-wicket haul reaching the milestone in just 16 balls. The record is held by Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas (against Bangladesh in 2003).
Siraj also became the second-fastest bowler to get to 50 ODI wickets (in just 1002 balls), behind only Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka.
After bagging six wickets in the match, Siraj became the 11th Indian bowler to take a six-wicket haul.
Mohammed Siraj’s six wickets in 21 balls is the fourth-best bowling figures posted by an Indian and the 31st overall in ODI cricket.
Siraj also became the first Indian bowler and the fourth overall to pick four wickets in an over in ODI cricket.
Sri Lanka’s 50 all out in 15.2 overs is the lowest-ever total in an Asia Cup ODIs.
It is also the Lankan’s second-lowest total ever and the 10th lowest total ever in ODI cricket.
The run chase ended in India’s biggest win while chasing in terms of balls remaining in ODI cricket after taking home the trophy with 263 balls left to be bowled.
India’s win in just 6.1 overs was also the fifth-fastest in ODI cricket.
With the win, India also extended the record for most wins by a team against the same opponent in ODIs with 98 wins against Sri Lanka.
With the second Asia Cup win, Rohit Sharma became the third Indian captain to win two ODI Asia Cup titles, level with MS Dhoni and Mohammed Azharuddin.
Sri Lankan players’ short stay on the pitch which lasted only 15.2 overs, was the second-lowest number of overs faced in an ODI when batting first and getting all out.