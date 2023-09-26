Asian Games 2023: India Scripts History With First Equestrian Gold in 41 Years

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team on achieving the feat. taking to platform X, he wrote, "It is a matter of extreme pride that after several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team has won Gold in Asian Games! Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh have displayed unparalleled skill, teamwork and brought honour to our nation on the international stage. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Team for this historic achievement."