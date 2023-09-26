Asian Games 2023: India Scripts History With First Equestrian Gold in 41 Years

In a historic moment, team India clinched their first Equestrian gold medal in the dressage team event at the ongoing 19th Hangzhou Asian Games.
The Indian team comprising champion players Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela, Hriday Chheda, and Anush Agarwalla were able to claim the top podium spot in the event after a span of 41 years.
Anush Agarwalla and his horse ETRO scored the maximum score at 71.088 while Hriday Chheda’s Emerald scored 69.941. On the other hand, Divyakriti Singh-Adrenalin Firdod scored 68.176. and Sudipti Hajela-Chinski scored 66.706.
The India team registered a huge score of 209.205 in the dressage team event while China scored 204.882.
At the 1982 Games in New Delhi, Raghubir Singh had won a gold in eventing individual, while the last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team on achieving the feat. taking to platform X, he wrote, "It is a matter of extreme pride that after several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team has won Gold in Asian Games! Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh have displayed unparalleled skill, teamwork and brought honour to our nation on the international stage. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Team for this historic achievement."