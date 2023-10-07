Sports
Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Secures Gold in Compound Archery
Vennam's remarkable performance led to her victory over South Korea's Chaewon So with a score of 145-149.
India celebrated a glorious morning as Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched a gold medal in Women's Compound Archery at the Asian Games.
Adding to the triumph, Aditi Swami secured a bronze medal in the same category. With this achievement, India's medal tally at the Asian Games has reached an impressive 97 medals, including an astounding 23 gold medals.
These victories not only bring pride to the nation but also highlight the exceptional talent and dedication of Indian athletes on the international stage.