Asomiya Pratidin Wins TG Baruah Memorial Media Cricket Tournament

Asomiya Pratidin emerged victorious in the final of the TG Baruah Memorial Media T20 Cricket Championship 2024 defeating ND24 in a thrilling affair. The Asomiya Pratidin team chased down the total of 178 with two balls to spare, winning the match by six wickets.
Batting first in the final held at Judges Field, Guwahati, ND24 batters put on 178 runs losing four wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Ranjit Sangmai scored the most of 54 runs with two sixes and two boundaries. For Asomiya Pratidin, Manjit Sarma picked two wickets, giving away 27 runs in his four overs, while Parthib Hazarika and Nipan Deka got a wicket apiece.
Coming in to bat, Asomiya Pratidin lost Jagjit Singh on the very first ball, who was bowled by Raj Bhowmick. However, fellow opener Romario Sharma played a fine innings, remaining unbeaten on 84 runs to win the match for Asomiya Pratidin. Sharma’s innings included 12 fours and a six as he single-handedly took his team over the lone.
There were other notable contributions with Nipan Deka scoring 46 runs off 26 balls with five boundaries and two sixes. For ND24, Raj Bhowmick, Ramajaiswal, and Bastab Hazarika picked a wicket each.
In the end, Asomiya Pratidin chased down the total with two balls to spare to win the final and the coveted trophy.
Amid the celebrations, Romario Sharma was named Man of the Match for his contributions to the team’s victory. He was also adjudged the Man of the Tournament, and the Best Batter.