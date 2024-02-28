Asomiya Pratidin Wins TG Baruah Memorial Media Cricket Tournament

Batting first in the final held at Judges Field, Guwahati, ND24 batters put on 178 runs losing four wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Ranjit Sangmai scored the most of 54 runs with two sixes and two boundaries. For Asomiya Pratidin, Manjit Sarma picked two wickets, giving away 27 runs in his four overs, while Parthib Hazarika and Nipan Deka got a wicket apiece.