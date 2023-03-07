Assam's Apurna Narzary Leads Indian Women's Football Team To 7-0 Win

Led by Assam’s daughter Apurna Narzary, the Indian Women’s Football team on Tuesday comprehensively defeated Singapore by a margin of 7-0 in Vietnam.

Apurna Narzary captained the women’s team into the massive victory in the first round of the AFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers today. The women’s team dismantled their opponents on the day with a seven goal victory.

The captain for the match, Assam’s Apurna Narzary capped a fine performance with a brace against Singapore in the match played in Vietnam.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, the news brings renewed hope of equality in sports with much of the spotlight now definitely turning towards women’s sports.

As per reports, when Apurna Narzary was informed by head coach Maymol Rocky that she would be leading the team in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 match, she remained speechless for a minute.

Hailing from Assam’s Kokrajhar, Apurna Narzary became the first woman to claim the feat. She said, “For a few seconds, I could not believe my ears. It was a huge honour for me. I felt proud when Maymol madam told me about my appointment. At the same time, the first thing that came to my mind was that it was a big responsibility and we should make every effort to qualify for the next round.”

India are joined by hosts Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia in the group who will face each other in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Apurna Narzary is no stranger to the national team having represented India at the U-18 team in the SAFF Women’s Championship with her ability to face up against the rival defence from upfront also winning her a place in the senior team.

Apurna Narzary said, “Initially, I was a bit nervous, but my seniors in the team gave me the required confidence and support. I not only enjoyed this togetherness, but it also gave me the extra motivation to perform better.”