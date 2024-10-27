Assam Cabinet Approves Appointment of Celebrated Archer Jayanta Talukdar as DSP

In a significant move on Sunday, the Assam Cabinet approved the appointment of Jayanta Talukdar, a celebrated archer from Guwahati, as Deputy Superintendent of Police under the Home and Political Department.
This decision is part of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam, which aims to reward the state's sports achievers with government jobs as recognition of their accomplishments.
Jayanta Talukdar, born on March 2, 1986, has made remarkable contributions to Indian archery. He won an individual gold medal at the 2006 Archery World Cup and was part of the Indian team that secured a silver medal at the 2004 Junior World Championships.
In addition, he clinched a gold medal at the FITA Meteksan World Cup in 2006, becoming the first Indian archer to achieve this feat. That same year, he also won a gold medal at the South Asian Games and a bronze medal in the team competition at the 2006 Asian Games.
Despite facing challenges in 2009, Talukdar was seeded Number 1 for the World Cup in Copenhagen, showcasing his talent and resilience. He represented India at the London Olympics in 2012, competing in both the men's individual and team events, although the team faced early exits.
In November 2015, Talukdar won a bronze medal in the Asian Archery Championships alongside Deepika Kumari in the Recurve Mixed Team event. He is also expected to compete in the upcoming Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.
To honor his achievements, the Assam Cabinet's approval of his appointment aligns with the provisions outlined in Para 12.1 (i) (a) of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam, 2017-2018 (as amended).
Jayanta Talukdar was previously awarded the Arjuna Award for archery in August 2007, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the sport.