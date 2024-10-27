Assam Cabinet Approves Appointment of Celebrated Archer Jayanta Talukdar as DSP

This decision is part of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam, which aims to reward the state's sports achievers with government jobs as recognition of their accomplishments.

Jayanta Talukdar, born on March 2, 1986, has made remarkable contributions to Indian archery. He won an individual gold medal at the 2006 Archery World Cup and was part of the Indian team that secured a silver medal at the 2004 Junior World Championships.