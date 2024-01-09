Assam Cricket Association VP Appointed Observer for Afghanistan Vs India T20 Match

Assam Cricket Association’s Vice President Rajdeep Oja has been appointed as an observer for the first T20 match between Afghanistan and India.
The match is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2024 in Mohali.
Earlier, the Men's Selection Committee announced India's squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against Afghanistan.
Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team in the T20 matches against Afghanistan, while Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson will be responsible for wicketkeeping duties.
The team boasts a number of versatile players, such as Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel, who excel in multiple aspects of the game. Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav will serve as the leg spinners, while Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar will take charge of the pace bowling duties.
The remaining players in the team who bat are Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Varma.
Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India in the T20Is in South Africa in December, was not included in the squad due to an ankle injury sustained while fielding in the third and final match in Johannesburg. He underwent ankle surgery and is expected to resume training in a few months.
The second match is scheduled for January 14 in Indore, and the series will wrap up on January 17 in Bengaluru.
India's squad in full: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.