Assam DGP Congratulates Players At 18th Inter-District Assam Archery Championship

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) and President of Assam Archery Association Gyanendra Pratap Singh congratulated the players who participated in the 18th Inter-District Assam Archery Championship tournament and all the officials involved in the competition.
It is pertinent to mention that the 18th Senior Inter-District Assam Archery Championship competition was held at Arya Vidyapith College ground on March 28, 29 and 30.
Players from different districts participated in this competition and a large number of players won awards. Therefore, Chairman G P Singh expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the said competition by the organizers.
According to the organizing committee, 220 players from 22 districts of Assam participated in the tournament. On the first day, the Indian Round Men Olympic, and Indian Round Women Olympic games were held at a distance of 50 meters and 30 meters from the Indian Round.
On the evening of the first day, city district police commissioner Diganta Barah, Guwahati Sanghachalak Guruprasad Medhi of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Secretary of Assam Archery Association Jayanta Boro, Vice President Sanjib Das, Mridul Medhi, Surendra Goel of Kamrup (Metro), Vice President of Olympic Association Bishnu Nunisa were present on the occasion. Awards are given to the players in the presence of these esteemed guests.
Dr Pradeep Kumar Bhattacharya, Principal of Arya Vidyapith College and Secretary of All India Welfare, Assam Nitya Dal were also present at the prize distribution on the second day. On that day Maheshwar Boro won the gold medal in the 50m of the Indian Round.
Apart from this, Bitumani Swargiary won the silver medal, and Didwal Basumatary won the bronze medal. Damini Boro won the gold medal in the women's 50m category. Pallavi Das won the silver medal and Sulekha Boro won the bronze medal.
On the second day of the competition, Namrata Brahma won the gold medal in the women's 30m category. Binoma Brahma and Rita Basumatary won silver and bronze medals respectively.
Apart from this, in the men's group category of Indian Round, the Baksa district won gold, the Kamrup (Metro) district won silver and the Kokrajhar district won bronze medals. On the other hand, Assam Police won the gold medal in the women's team section of the Indian Round. Apart from this, the Kamrup (Metro) district won silver and South Guwahati Archery Club won bronze medals.
According to the organizing committee, Vishal Sangma won the gold medal in the recurve men's 70m in the recurve and compound games held on the last day of the competition. Dhaniram Basumatary won the silver and The Production Bargayari of Arya College Archery Club won the bronze medal.