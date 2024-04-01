Assam DGP Congratulates Players At 18th Inter-District Assam Archery Championship

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) and President of Assam Archery Association Gyanendra Pratap Singh congratulated the players who participated in the 18th Inter-District Assam Archery Championship tournament and all the officials involved in the competition.

It is pertinent to mention that the 18th Senior Inter-District Assam Archery Championship competition was held at Arya Vidyapith College ground on March 28, 29 and 30.