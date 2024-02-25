Assam Downhill Championship 2024: Uniting Mountain Biking Enthusiasts

The 4th edition of the Assam Downhill Championship (ADC) descended upon Bortila Hill near Prateeksha Hospital in Guwahati.
The championship showcased the exhilarating world of downhill mountain biking. Hosted by Spokehub Racing and supported by Northeast India's vibrant biking community, the event celebrated the region's passion for the sport and its dedication to nurturing local talent.
Since its inception in 2018, the ADC has burgeoned into one of Northeast India's premier MTB events, drawing participants nationwide. This year, the competition reached new heights with the inclusion of international riders, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.
Among the winners were Taitus Marak, Ismamul Hoque, and Apshai Niangti from Meghalaya, showcasing their skills in the Full Suspension category, while Ridor Niangti, Lamphang Jywra, and Pynshngain B Lyngkhoi dominated the Hard Tail Elite category.
Highlighting the event's commitment to nurturing talent, Dirgam Dhan from Bhutan clinched the top spot in the Junior Open category, alongside other promising riders from Nagaland and Mizoram. Miller B Renthlei from Mizoram emerged victorious in the Senior Open category, further solidifying the region's prowess in mountain biking.
With 60 riders pushing their limits on the challenging terrain adorned with jumps and drops, the competition was fierce, embodying the spirit of downhill mountain biking.
The ADC not only serves as a platform for showcasing talent but also as a springboard for riders to compete nationally and internationally. Four out of six riders representing India at the Asian Mountain Biking Championship hailed from Northeast India, a testament to the event's role in shaping the future of the sport.
As the flagship event of Spokehub Cycling, the Assam Downhill Championship epitomizes the values of inclusivity and community, uniting riders in their love for the sport. Spokehub Racing remains dedicated to advancing mountain biking in Northeast India, fostering talent, and promoting the region as a premier destination for mountain biking enthusiasts nationwide.