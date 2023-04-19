Assam Cricketers Jintimoni Kalita, Uma Chetry Selected For U-23 High-Performance Camp In Bengaluru

Assam cricketers Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry have been selected to attend the High-Performance Camp (Under-23) at the National Cricket Academy to be held in Bangalore.

The selection was made by the All India Women's Selection Committee.

The camp will take place from May 15 to June 8.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Assam Cricket Association wrote, “Congratulations to Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry for being selected by the All India Women's Selection Committee to attend the High-Performance Camp (Under-23) at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore!”

In another tweet, it said, “This is a huge opportunity for these young players to develop their skills and learn from experienced coaches alongside other talented cricketers from across the country. We wish them all the best and look forward to seeing them return with newfound knowledge and skills.”