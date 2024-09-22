Assam Olympic Association Election Results Declared | Check List Here

The results of the election for various important positions within the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) were declared on Sunday.
The elections were held in Dibrugarh for the positions including Senior Vice President, 10 Vice Presidents, a General Secretary, a Treasurer, six Joint Secretaries, eight Assistant General Secretaries, and 15 Executive Council Members.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was re-elected as the President of the AOA. He won the position unopposed as no other candidates filed nominations.
Lakhya Konwar has once again been elected as the General Secretary of AOA. Konwar was pitted against Hemanta Kalita, Gitartha Goswami, Tapan Das and Bhaskar Ranjan Das.
As per sources, the senior vice president post will be lying vacant until a new executive council is elected as all the candidates in this post earlier withdrew their nomination papers.
Murali Dhar Chowdhury, Kabiranjan Brahma, Raj Kakati, Banee Brata Das, Prasanta Protim Kathkotia, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Shiladitya Dev, Rajiv Sarma, Subodh Malla Barua, Mriganka Deo Barman have been elected as Vice presidents of the AOA.
Meanwhile, Ashok Kr. Bharali has been elected for the post of treasurer. Bishnuram Nunisa, Kalyan Gogoi and Manab Deka were other contenders for the post.
The Joint secretaries elected today are Ratul Sarma, Niranjan Saikia, Hiren Gogoi, Ujjal Baruah, Tapan Das and Shantanu Kalita.
There was no elections for the posts of assistant secretaries as all 8-members of the committee were elected unopposed. The eight members are Aftab Hussain, Angshuman Dutta, Arup Kr. Thakuria, Benazeer Rashid, Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, Rajesh Boro, Robin Saikia and Zahirul Haque.
On the other hand, Santanu Puzari, Jiten Borthakur, Jitu Bordoloi, L. Hemanta Singh, Ranjit Boro, Himanjan Sarma, Tuhin Hazarika, Sarat Hazarika, Pronil Daimari, Dusmanta Borah, Birju Ram, Pankaj Ram Baro, Karuna Saikia, Gitartha Das, Adarsh Choudhury have been elected as Executive Council Members.
Notably, following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal, around 13 MLAs and ministers withdrew their nominations from the Assam Olympic Association elections.