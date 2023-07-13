Assam Weightlifters Shine At Commonwealth Championships In Noida

Assamese athletes shone at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 in Greater Noida with as many as three gold medal winners from the state.
According to the information received, Popy Hazarika bagged the gold medal in the 59-kilogram category, while Sidhant Gogoi won the gold medal in the 61-kilogram category.
In addition, Bedabrata Bharali also won a gold medal in the 67-kilogram category. As per the information, Bharali lifted 121 kilograms in the snatch event and 148 kilograms in the clean and jerk event to ensure Assam’s third gold medal.
It may be noted that the Indian contingent started the senior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023 bagging a total of five medals on the first day of the event on Wednesday.
Indian athletes won three golds and two silver medals on the first day of the weightlifting event being hosted at the Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.
Over 250 weightlifters from as many as 20 countries are taking part in the event across three levels – junior, youth and senior. The championships will end on July 16.