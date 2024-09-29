Assam's Blind Girl's Cricket Team Concludes Training in Guwahati

A two-day cricket training program for visually impaired girl cricketers was successfully organized on September 28 and 29 at the Eidgah ground in Machkhowa, Guwahati.
The event, held under the initiative of NGO CARE U 365, saw participation from visually impaired athletes from Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Guwahati, Nagaon, Morigaon districts, and Cotton University.
The tournament featured a number of talented players, with the Assam Blind boy's cricket team member, Homen Borgohain, providing coaching and guidance. Team manager Sushil Pourel took charge of conducting the matches, ensuring a smooth and competitive environment for the athletes.
Accommodation for the participants was generously arranged by The Surujmal Juharmal Sanganeria Dharamsala Trust in Guwahati. These ongoing training sessions are part of the preparations for upcoming national-level matches organized by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India.
CARE U 365 has been actively promoting cricket among visually impaired athletes for a long time. The efforts have resulted in the formation of Assam's blind boy's and girl's cricket teams, both of which have earned recognition by participating in various inter-state competitions.
The NGO remains committed to fostering inclusivity in sports, empowering visually impaired athletes to shine on a national platform.