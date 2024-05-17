Assam's Nayeem Hussain Wins Gold In Under-14 Asian Tennis Tournament In Dhaka

Assam’s promising tennis player Nayeem Hussain has won the gold medal in the Under-14 Asian Tennis Tournament 2024, held in Bangladesh's Dhaka. She secured the title in the girls' doubles category, showcasing her talent and dedication.
The tournament took place from May 13 to May 17 at the Sheikh Jamal National Sports Complex. The closing ceremony on Friday was graced by the presence of the Minister of State for the Shipping Ministry, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, as the chief guest, who awarded the players.
Nayeem Hussain, a ninth-grade student at Maria's Public School in Guwahati, has been making significant strides in her tennis career. Prior to this, she also achieved success in the All India Championship Series Tennis Tournament held in Guwahati from April 22 to April 26.