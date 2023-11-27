Assam's Riyam Deka Wins Gold Medals In Consecutive Seasons of MMA India Championship

Assam's Mixed Martial Art fighter Riyam Deka wins gold medal consecutively in the heavy Weight Division of Youth Category at both the seasons of MMA INDIA's Open National Championship 2023. The competition was held recently in Mumbai from 17th – 19th November 2023, whereas the previous competition was held in Lucknow from 25th–27th August 2023.
Riyam also won the Silver medal in the MMA INDIA’s National Championship that was held in Lucknow from 18th – 21st May 2023.
Riyam was also felicitated with an Award of Excellence by Assam’s infamous Youth Organisation RUDRAVEERYA SENA, as an appreciation for his extraordinary achievements.
Riyam is being trained by Akash Mathew and Balram Boro from Drona Academy of MMA.
Further, Riyam is all set for the upcoming MMA INDIA’s National Championship, which might also be a gateway to his selection in Team India, and him competing in the international championships.