Assam's Riyan Parag Extends Heartfelt Invitation Ahead of RRs' IPL Matches in Guwahati

Assam's cricket sensation, Riyan Parag, currently representing the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has stirred excitement among fans with a heartfelt announcement ahead of the upcoming matches scheduled at ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
In a recently shared video, Parag expressed his team's satisfaction with their strong start in the IPL season, highlighting their aspirations to carry forward the momentum and clinch the coveted trophy this year. He extended a warm invitation to the people of Assam, urging them to rally behind the Rajasthan Royals during their two matches in Guwahati. With a sense of pride in his roots, Parag emphasized the significance of playing in front of his hometown crowd, acknowledging the immense support he has received throughout his career.
As the Rajasthan Royals gear up to face formidable opponents, including Punjab Kings on May 15 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, cricket enthusiasts anticipate thrilling encounters packed with excitement and fierce competition.
Led by the dynamic Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals aim to deliver stellar performances, fueled by the support of their loyal fan base in Assam. With both matches holding crucial importance for the team's journey in the IPL, Parag and his teammates are determined to showcase their best on the field, striving to secure victories and secure a spot in the knockout stages.
As anticipation builds for these exciting encounters, cricket aficionados eagerly await the action-packed showdowns at ACA Barsapara Stadium, where the Rajasthan Royals will seek to leave an indelible mark with their stellar performances, bolstered by the unwavering support of their fans in Assam.