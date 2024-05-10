Assam's Riyan Parag Extends Heartfelt Invitation Ahead of RRs' IPL Matches in Guwahati

In a recently shared video, Parag expressed his team's satisfaction with their strong start in the IPL season, highlighting their aspirations to carry forward the momentum and clinch the coveted trophy this year. He extended a warm invitation to the people of Assam, urging them to rally behind the Rajasthan Royals during their two matches in Guwahati. With a sense of pride in his roots, Parag emphasized the significance of playing in front of his hometown crowd, acknowledging the immense support he has received throughout his career.