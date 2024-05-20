Assam's Rodali Barua Wins Bronze At Asian Taekwondo Championships

In a proud moment, Assam's Rodali Barua secured the bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championships ending India's 10-year wait at the tournament.
Rodali Barua, who participated in the women's 73 kilograms category, won the bronze medal for India.
Taking to X, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated her. "Proud moment for 1.4 billion Indians as Assam's daughter Rodali Barua ends the nation's 10-year medal drought at Asian Taekwondo Championships by clinching Bronzemedal in Women's 73 kg category," he wrote.
Rodali Barua's achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian Taekwondo, as she becomes the first Indian to secure a medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Kyorugi. This accomplishment underscores her talent and dedication in the sport.
Her journey to the podium involved a hard-fought victory over Uzbekistan's Iroda Mirtadjieva in the quarter-finals, followed by a challenging semi-final match against China's Xu Lei, the top seed in the tournament. Despite facing tough competition, Barua's determination and skill propelled her to the bronze medal position.
Barua's success adds to her impressive track record, which includes gold medals at prestigious events like the India Open, President's Cup Asia, and El Hassan Open. Her consistent performance reflects her status as a formidable competitor in the sport.
Additionally, Rupa Bayor's historic bronze medal in Poomsae further highlights India's growing presence in Taekwondo. While Poomsae may not be featured in the Olympic Games, Bayor's achievement demonstrates India's proficiency across different disciplines within the sport.
It's also worth acknowledging Nepal's significant contributions to Taekwondo, with notable success at past championships and hosting the event in 1988. Such achievements showcase the region's talent and commitment to Taekwondo excellence.
Furthermore, Surendra Bhandari's groundbreaking medal win at the Asian Games underscores the region's emergence as a force to be reckoned with in Taekwondo. Bhandari's historic achievement serves as inspiration for future generations of athletes, highlighting the potential for further success on the international stage.