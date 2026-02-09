Assam's Uma Chetry Retained in BCCI's Central Contracts List for 2025-26

Assam’s pride, Uma Chetry, has been retained by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its list of players on annual central contracts for the senior women’s cricket team. Chetry’s impressive rise since her debut for India in a T20I match in July 2024 has been rewarded by the apex cricket governing body.

The recently released BCCI’s annual contracts list for 2025-26 retained Uma Chetry in the Grade C category, meaning she will earn Rs 10 lakh per year.

Meanwhile, the BCCI included four players in the Grade A category. This includes Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma. They will be earning Rs 50 lakh per year. Similarly, Renuka Thakur, Shefali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Sneh Rana were included in the Grade B category, to earn Rs 30 lakh per year.

The third tier, that is Grade C, consists of a total of 13 players, including Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, G Kamalini, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, and Uma Chetry.

Notably, in the men’s game, a big move saw veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being moved to the Grade B category of the BCCI’s central contracts.