Astha Chaudhury Seals Gold In 100m Butterfly Event at National Open Championship

In a moment of pride, Assam-born swimmers Astha Chaudhury has emerged victorious in the 100m butterfly women’s event at the National Open Championship being held at Hyderabad in Telangana.

Astha managed to clinch the gold medal with a record timing of 1.03.83 mts.

She is followed by Apeksha Fernandes with 1.05.78 mts and Jahnabi Kashyap (also from Assam) with 1.06.61 mts.