Sports

Astha Chaudhury Seals Gold In 100m Butterfly Event at National Open Championship

Astha managed to clinch the gold medal with a record timing of 1.03.83 mts.
Astha Chaudhury and Jahnabi Kashyap
Astha Chaudhury and Jahnabi Kashyap
Pratidin Bureau

In a moment of pride, Assam-born swimmers Astha Chaudhury has emerged victorious in the 100m butterfly women’s event at the National Open Championship being held at Hyderabad in Telangana.

Astha managed to clinch the gold medal with a record timing of 1.03.83 mts.

She is followed by Apeksha Fernandes with 1.05.78 mts and Jahnabi Kashyap (also from Assam) with 1.06.61 mts.

The championship was organized by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) from December 20 till December 24.

Earlier in October this year, Astha broke the 12-year senior national record previously held at 1.03.24 and the junior national record at 1.04.66 with her personal best of 1.02.71 at the 47th Glenmark Junior National Aquatic Championship held in Bangalore.

Also Read
CBI Arrest Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Her Husband In Loan Fraud Case
Astha Choudhury
gold medal
National Open Championship

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com